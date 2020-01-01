Nordic Center brings Nordic insights to UC Berkeley and beyond

The Nordic Center is established at the Institute for European Studies (IES). IES is also home to the Peder Sather Center, which seeks to foster research collaborations between UC Berkeley and a consortium of Norwegian academic institutions. The Nordic Center will be a close partner with the Peder Sather Center. The bulk of activities with the Nordic Center will be executed through a humanities hub at the Department of Scandinavian and a social sciences hub at the Center for Responsible Business within the Institute for Business and Social Impact at Berkeley Haas.

“As home to one of only three independent Scandinavian departments in the United States, UC Berkeley has very unique Nordic competencies,” said Mark Sandberg, the center’s faculty director and professor with the Department of Scandinavian. “We offer language instruction in five Nordic languages and have unique curricular offerings from Nordic history and literature to the influential cultural contributions of the Nordic societies of more contemporary times.”

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be a key partner as will other UC Berkeley institutions, including Cal Performances and the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive.

“UC Berkeley is the ideal place to foster and grow this connection between the United States and the Nordics. Opportunities at the Nordic Center are sure to spark a great deal of inspiration for Berkeley’s change makers,” said Linda Rugg, associate vice chancellor for research and professor of Swedish literature in the Scandinavian department. “It’s really part of the historical tapestry of Berkeley. We are grateful for the longstanding support of Barbro Osher. The Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation also made possible the first endowed chair in the Department of Scandinavian at UC Berkeley.”

“Cooperation is a core Nordic cultural norm, and we aim to cooperate across UC Berkeley and beyond to foster a vibrant Nordic constellation. We want to shine a bright global spotlight on the Nordics,” Strand said.