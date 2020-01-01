New study of the brain’s circuitry will track Parkinson’s disease from its origins

Berkeley neuroscientist Yang Dan will help conduct an ambitious $9 million project exploring how the circuitry in the brain progressively goes awry in patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Dan brings her expertise as an acclaimed sleep scientist to an international team of investigators recently awarded the funding over the next three years by the Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s (ASAP) initiative. Launched in 2019, the research funding initiative aims to speed scientific discovery and illuminate the path to a cure for the debilitating neurodegenerative disorder.

Afflicting more than 1 million people in the United States alone, Parkinson’s produces symptoms ranging from tremors, slowness, and stiffness to cognitive difficulties and depression.

“In Parkinson’s, what we hear about is motor deficits, but it turns out Parkinson’s patients also have a ton of sleep problems,” says Dan, who holds Berkeley’s Nan Fung Life Sciences Chancellor’s Chair in Neuroscience. These problems include insomnia, fragmented sleep, and daytime sleepiness. Along with severely impairing patients’ quality of life, disrupted sleep may actually accelerate the progression of the disease.

Parkinson’s develops when brain cells that make dopamine, a neurotransmitter important to coordinating movement, stop working or die. The disease has no cure, and the drugs used to treat symptoms lose their effectiveness as the disease slowly advances.

Little is known about how the disease evolves. But scientists believe the dysfunction in the brain’s circuit mechanisms may start decades before patients ever display outward symptoms.

Understanding this “prodromal” or initial stage of the disease could lead to earlier diagnoses, better treatment of symptoms, and even the development of disease-modifying therapies.

Headed by D. James Surmeier, professor and chair of the Department of Neuroscience at Northwestern University, the study will unite a multidisciplinary team of scientists from research institutions across the United States and in Switzerland.

Surmeier recently developed a genetically engineered line of mice that mirror the slow, progressive development of Parkinson’s, including sleep disruptions, that is seen in humans. Previously, scientists only had access to mouse models that demonstrated symptoms of the disease in its latest stages.

“Understanding how the brain circuitry begins to dysfunction, begins to stop working properly is critical to us being able to identify people who’ve got the disease and will manifest five years, 10 years later,” Surmeier says. Catching and treating the disease early could make existing interventions work better or even lead to new strategies.