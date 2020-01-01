Light the Way reaches $6 billion with a gift that serves democracy

At a time when our country is facing a moment of reckoning regarding the meaning and expression of democracy, encouraging participation in the systems of government is of the utmost importance. The Matsui Washington D.C. Scholars Program, which involves a partnership with the Public Service Center’s Cal in the Capital program, includes an introductory course, funding for travel and living expenses, a summer research project, mentoring by graduate students and Berkeley alums, and networking opportunities, so that students can take full advantage of their summer public service internships in the nation’s capital.

“Gifts like this make Berkeley’s public mission real,” says Cristina Mora, a professor of sociology and co-director of the Institute for Governmental Studies (IGS), reflecting on the impact of the gift and the new program. She emphasizes that the Matsui Scholars Program removes barriers to accessing political power and upends assumptions about belonging. “IGS’s goal is to make public service accessible to all Berkeley students. We want the daughter of a farm worker to serve in government alongside the daughter of a pediatrician. Just imagine what students from California’s Central Valley can bring to national discussions of agricultural policy or climate change.”

For Eric Schickler, a professor of political science and Mora’s co-director at IGS, the program, which is open to students in all majors, advances the institute’s efforts to draw students from diverse academic and social backgrounds. By providing an introductory course and wraparound support, the Matsui Scholars Program encourages undergraduates to see themselves as participants in building a more inclusive and equitable society.

“The holistic support that the Matsui Scholars Program provides enhances the university’s existing D.C.-based internship programs. Students take a course beforehand, learn how politics work, and gain multiple perspectives,” says Schickler, noting that the program connects undergraduates to graduate student instructors who help them pursue research related to their internship experience and communicate their findings to a broad audience.