Jim Simons (1938–2024): A mind at play in the real world

“Jim was a giant in mind, soul and personality,” said Shafi Goldwasser, director of the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing. “His vision, generosity and commitment to mathematics and the sciences have made a great impact on research in the field of theoretical computer science, as well as to the career trajectories of generations of young scientists.”

Through the Simons Foundation, Jim and his wife Marilyn founded and sustained vital Berkeley research endeavors such as the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing, Simons Observatory, and Simons Laufer Mathematical Sciences Institute (SLMath, formerly Mathematical Sciences Research Institute), and supported dozens of individual researchers through the Simons Fellow and Investigator awards.

Jim and Marilyn Simons also have supported the establishment of important research endeavors at other institutions, such as the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics at SUNY Stony Brook and, at MIT, the Simons Center for the Social Brain, which focuses on autism research. At the foundation’s internal research division, the Flatiron Institute, in New York, investigators use computational analysis and collaborate across disciplines to address problems in biology, neurochemistry, astrophysics, and quantum physics.

The Simons Foundation also has dedicated significant resources to supporting math and science teachers in New York City through the nonprofit Math for America. Jim Simons displayed his well-known gaming skills at the annual Math for America poker tournament.

Simons made the declaration that math was more real than business while talking with David Eisenbud, Berkeley professor of mathematics and former director of the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (now SLMath). Eisenbud, who serves on the board of Math for America and continues to be involved with SLMath, reflected on the vital and lasting impact that Jim Simons had on his colleagues and on the coming generations of researchers in the mathematical and physical sciences.

In a video celebrating Jim Simons receiving the Berkeley Alumnus of the Year Award in 2016, Eisenbud reflected: “Mathematics… has a very long shelf life. What’s true today is going to be true tomorrow, and true in a million years. And the discoveries Jim made in math have that character — they’re forever.”