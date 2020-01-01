In this video, hear from students, faculty, and campus leadership about the importance of The Gateway, opening in 2025 to house Computing, Data Science, and Society. The Gateway will bring together ingenious minds from Berkeley’s disparate disciplines to utilize the latest in data science and AI for the sake of the public good — whether it be in the fields of biomedicine and human health, climate and sustainability, or human welfare and social justice.
Imagine the Gateway
Creating data-driven solutions to our world’s greatest problems
